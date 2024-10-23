Allocation for women-specific schemes up, but spending can improve, show data

The total allocation for women-specific schemes have registered an increase over the years, but spending can definitely improve in some areas, reveal data.

Across different government departments, the allocations for women-centric schemes in the annual State Plan (excluding allocations to local bodies) rose from ₹2,315.82 crore in 2017-18 to ₹4,661.51 crore in 2024-25.

This accounts for both ‘Part A’ and ‘Part B’ in the Kerala Gender Budget, respectively covering schemes that are 90%-100% women-specific and those schemes that have a 30%-90% benefit value for women, according to State government data and the latest audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on State finances.

The CAG report, tabled last week in the State Assembly, reiterated the need for performance appraisals of the Gender Budget, which Kerala had introduced in 2017-18 as a separate document accompanying the State Budget.

Scrutinising the Gender Budget spendings of 2022-23, the CAG had observed an overall savings of 44.45% in Part A schemes.

Looking at 32 schemes under social security and welfare, police, rural development, and labour and welfare of non-residents, the report noted that against a Budget allocation of ₹520.45 crore in 2022-23, the expenditure was only ₹289.13 crore.

“Savings under these women specific schemes indicate that the allocations for gender budgeting were not translated into effective implementation of the schemes,” the report noted.

As a proportion of the total State plan outlay, the percentage of women-specific schemes have gone up from 11.42% in 2017-18 to 21.35% in 2024-25, indicate Gender Budget data and the CAG report. In the case of Part A schemes, the allocation rose from 4.52% of Kerala’s total plan outlay in 2017-18 to 10.50% in 2024-25. The allocation for Part B schemes rose from 6.90% to 10.85% during the seven-year period.

On the other hand, when compared against the original Budget provisions for the 2017-18 to 2022-23 period, Part A and Part B allocations account for less than 1% and 2% respectively, the CAG report has observed.