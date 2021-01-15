Kerala

Allocation for Devaswoms raised to ₹150 cr.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has increased budgetary allocation for Devaswoms to ₹150 crore for the coming financial year.

In his Budget presentation, Dr. Isaac said an amount of ₹118 crore had been given till date to the Devaswoms in 2020-21.

Further, he said an amount of ₹10 crore would be specially allocated as yearly annuity. An amount of ₹46 lakh had been decided as the yearly annuity of assets acquired by the government during the formation of the Devaswom Board in 1949. As of now, this had been increased to ₹80 lakh, the Minister said.

The five Devaswoms - Guruvayur, Travancore, Malabar, Cochin, and Koodalmanikyam - together manage nearly 3,000 temples in the State.

