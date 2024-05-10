Allianz Services India bags 19 medals and Grand Stevie Award

Allianz Services India, a company with operations in the Technopark campus here has bagged 20 awards for business excellence and outstanding achievements in sales and customer service at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The company secured six gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals, along with a Grand Stevie Award at an event held at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently. It has won the Grand Stevie Award for the second time.

Allianz Services India is involved in insurance operations, business consulting, business analytics, automation, business testing, and financial business services.

