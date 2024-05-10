ADVERTISEMENT

Allianz Services India bags 19 medals and Grand Stevie Award

Published - May 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Allianz Services India, a company with operations in the Technopark campus here has bagged 20 awards for business excellence and outstanding achievements in sales and customer service  at the  2024 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The company secured six gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals, along with a Grand Stevie Award at an event held at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently. It has won the Grand Stevie Award for the second time.

Allianz Services India is involved in insurance operations, business consulting, business analytics, automation, business testing, and financial business services.  

