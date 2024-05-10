GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Allianz Services India bags 19 medals and Grand Stevie Award

Published - May 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Allianz Services India, a company with operations in the Technopark campus here has bagged 20 awards for business excellence and outstanding achievements in sales and customer service  at the  2024 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The company secured six gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals, along with a Grand Stevie Award at an event held at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently. It has won the Grand Stevie Award for the second time.

Allianz Services India is involved in insurance operations, business consulting, business analytics, automation, business testing, and financial business services.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.