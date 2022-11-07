Alliance of Hindutva forces, corporates promotes financial capitalism: Karat

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat opening the seminar on ‘Relevance of studying Marxism in the current era’ at Town Hall in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat on Monday said the country was witnessing a powerful alliance between Hindutva elements and corporate forces to promote neoliberal policies upholding financial capitalism.

Opening a seminar on the ‘Relevance of studying Marxism in the current era’, organised by the Kelu Ettan Study and Research Centre at Town Hall here, the senior CPI(M) leader said that finance capitalism has even emerged as a powerful force dominating our economies and dictating plans to the government by promoting racism and xenophobia.

“A global rightward shift with growing unemployment, inflation, and poverty is visible everywhere with the promotion of neoliberal policies. The supporters of financial capitalism believe that marginalised segments are responsible for backwardness,” said Mr. Karat. According to him, minorities in every sector were always being made scapegoats under such rightward shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to global trends in consolidation of capitalist forces, the former CPI(M) general secretary said the use of military forces to gain supremacy over rivals was also visible across the world. Ukraine war was one of the recent examples, he observed.

Explaining Marxism as a practical and political alternative to overcome the crisis, Mr. Karat observed that it was not a fixed doctrine or abstract ideology as treated by a few. He said dependence on the ideology will equip all with capabilities to fight elements of imperialism and serve the interests of commoners.

Kelu Ettan Study and Research Centre director K.T. Kunhikannan presided over the seminar that also marked the opening of a six-month Marxism study course for 200 selected participants.