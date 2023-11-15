Alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist: Suresh Gopi appears before investigating officer in Kozhikode

November 15, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Challenging the police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers created a stormy scene in front of the Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode on November 15, 2023 (Wednesday) when actor and politician Suresh Gopi appeared before the investigating officer in a case related to alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist.

Tensions prevailed in the area as the activists attempted to barge into the police station compound with placards expressing solidarity with Mr. Gopi. Senior police officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju were among those present at the spot to manage the situation.

Mr. Gopi reached the police station accompanied by the activists around 11.30 a.m. There were also a large number of women who escorted him to the police station as part of a protest rally. Senior BJP leaders were also present in support of Mr. Gopi.

Police sources said the interrogation would be completed under the leadership of Sub Inspector Binu Mohan. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena also visited the station to review the arrangements for the interrogation.

On November 10, 2023, the police issued a notice to Mr. Gopi asking him to appear before the investigation officer within November 18. The notice was served on him after the completion of the preliminary investigation process, including recording of statements of the complainant and the witnesses. Video footage was also gathered for detailed examination.

The incident leading to the legal action took place on October 27, 2023 during a media interaction in Kozhikode. The allegation of the woman journalist was that Mr. Gopi misbehaved with her. She had also complained that Mr. Gopi touched on her shoulders unmindful of her resistance.

The police registered the case against Mr. Gopi under Section 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 28.

Following the incident, Mr. Gopi had tendered his apologies on his Facebook page.