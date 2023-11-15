HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist: Suresh Gopi appears before investigating officer in Kozhikode

BJP workers stage protest in front of police station alleging political conspiracy behind the case and ongoing investigation

November 15, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Gopi arriving at the Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode on November 15, 2023.

Suresh Gopi arriving at the Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Challenging the police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers created a stormy scene in front of the Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode on November 15, 2023 (Wednesday) when actor and politician Suresh Gopi appeared before the investigating officer in a case related to alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist.

Tensions prevailed in the area as the activists attempted to barge into the police station compound with placards expressing solidarity with Mr. Gopi. Senior police officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju were among those present at the spot to manage the situation.

Suresh Gopi arriving at the Nadakkavu police station on Wednesday. | Video Credit: Mithosh Joseph

Mr. Gopi reached the police station accompanied by the activists around 11.30 a.m. There were also a large number of women who escorted him to the police station as part of a protest rally. Senior BJP leaders were also present in support of Mr. Gopi.

Police sources said the interrogation would be completed under the leadership of Sub Inspector Binu Mohan. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena also visited the station to review the arrangements for the interrogation.

On November 10, 2023, the police issued a notice to Mr. Gopi asking him to appear before the investigation officer within November 18. The notice was served on him after the completion of the preliminary investigation process, including recording of statements of the complainant and the witnesses. Video footage was also gathered for detailed examination.

The incident leading to the legal action took place on October 27, 2023 during a media interaction in Kozhikode. The allegation of the woman journalist was that Mr. Gopi misbehaved with her. She had also complained that Mr. Gopi touched on her shoulders unmindful of her resistance.

The police registered the case against Mr. Gopi under Section 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 28.

Following the incident, Mr. Gopi had tendered his apologies on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.