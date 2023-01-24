Alleged mentally unstable man vandalises idol at Kodungalloor temple 

January 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

A middle-aged man, allegedly mentally unstable, vandalised the idol of Sree Kurumba Amma Nada, which is situated a few metres away from the main Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple, Kodungalloor, on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 5.30 a.m. The man, who unleashed violence in the area for some time, allegedly vandalised the idol and damaged parts of the temple before the police could chase and nab him.

The accused, identified as Ramachandran, a native of Parassala, near Thiruvananthapuram, has been taken into custody by the police.

It is alleged that the man who entered Sree Kurumba Amma Nada with an iron rod in his hand also damaged the huge brass lamp in front of the temple. The Talappoli festival of Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple starts from this small temple.

According to the local people, the man had been wandering in the area since Monday night itself.

The Hindu Aikyavedi observed harthal in the area on Tuesday.