Alleged land encroachment by Veena’s husband: Congress observes hartal in Kodumon

The Congress observed a hartal in Kodumon grama panchayat on Wednesday in protest against the alleged encroachment of puramboke land by George Joseph, husband of CPI(M) leader and Health Minister Veena George.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was largely peaceful and had a significant impact, with most commercial establishments remaining closed. Schools and government offices did not function although the traffic remained uninterrupted. The day-long protest concluded with a march taken out by Congress activists in the evening.

The controversy began on Tuesday afternoon when Congress activists interrupted the construction of a drainage system along the Ezhamkulam-Kaippattoor road near a panchayat stadium in Kodumon. The protesters claimed that the drainage was being constructed unscientifically by leaving out the puramboke land on the roadside and argued that the drainage alignment was altered to protect a building owned by Mr. Joseph.

The situation soon escalated with the CPI(M) district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu arriving on the scene and instructing officials to continue the work. But the Left party faced a major embarrassment when Kodumon panchayat president K.K. Sreedharan confirmed the encroachment allegations and directed not to resume the work.

Mr. Joseph, however, denied the encroachment allegations and expressed his willingness to hand over more land for road development.

The Ezhamkulam-Kaippattoor road is being developed into a 12-metre-wide stretch with ₹43 crore sanctioned through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.