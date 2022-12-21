Alleged irregularities in cooperative society; probe on

December 21, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cooperation Department has launched a departmental inquiry into complaints regarding alleged financial irregularities at the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society Ltd. based in the State capital.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has appointed a three-member panel to study the extent of the financial troubles in the society that has allegedly failed to return deposits worth several crores.

Depositors, many of whom are elderly citizens, include retired and existing employees of BSNL and outsiders. BSNL employees who had opted for voluntary retirement from service had deposited their retirement benefits in the society, which occupies space at the BSNL Bhavan on Uppalam Road.

One elderly depositor told The Hindu that he had put in a little over ₹17 lakh, but there were several others with ₹1 crore or even more. Depositors have lodged a complaint with the Vanchiyoor police and submitted mass petitions signed by over 400 people to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and senior police officials including State Police Chief Anil Kant seeking urgent action.

Alex Varghese, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, said, prima facie, there was indication of irregularity. The departmental inquiry had been ordered under Section 65 of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act. ‘‘We need to have a clear picture on the deposits and outstanding loans of the society before going further,’‘ he said.

According to an action council formed by the depositors, the functioning of the society had started going off the tracks during the past one year. It had stopped considering applications for withdrawing deposits and interest three months ago.

Complicating matters further, the term of the present board of directors ended on Wednesday. Future arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the action council members met Mr. Vasavan on Wednesday seeking urgent action. The action council members and the president and secretary of the society also met in the presence of the CI, Vanchiyoor police. Another meeting of the board members of the society, action council and investors has been scheduled on December 27 at the office of the Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies.