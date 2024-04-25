Alleged fake video campaign for Suresh Gopi in the name of a parish priest creates controversy

April 25, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Thrissur

An alleged fake campaign video for National Democratic Alliance candidate Suresh Gopi in the name of a parish priest created controversy in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has allegedly used the video of Paul Thekkanath, vicar of Puthukkad church, for the campaigning of Mr. Gopi.

The video asks the parish people to stand together for Mr. Gopi in the election, according to Fr. Thekkanath. The priest on Thursday lodged a complaint with the cyber cell against the video.

The priest alleged that a certain part of his speech given in a college function held months back was misused for the fake video. The video spreading now on social media is fake, he said.

