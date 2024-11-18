ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged delay in providing landslide relief: UDF, LDF hartal in Wayanad today

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in protest against the alleged delay by the Central government in providing special assistance to Kerala for the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the UDF district committee said that the hartal also aims at condemning the Centre’s failure to categorise the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides as a national disaster, as well as the State government’s purported delay in offering necessary aid to the affected residents.

However, essential services, including media operations, dairy supply, and healthcare services, will remain exempt from the hartal. Marches will be taken out at 10 a.m. at Assembly constituency headquarters in Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery, and Kalpetta as a part of it.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has also announced its hartal in the district on the same day, highlighting the Centre’s neglect of landslide survivors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US