Alleged delay in providing landslide relief-UDF, LDF hartal today in Wayanad

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in protest against the alleged delay by the Central government in providing special assistance to Kerala for the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in the district.

In a statement, the UDF district committee said that the hartal also aims at condemning the Centre’s failure to categorise the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides as a national disaster, as well as the State government’s purported delay in offering necessary aid to the affected residents.

However, essential services, including media operations, dairy supply, and healthcare services, will remain exempt from the hartal. Marches will be taken out at 10 a.m. at Assembly constituency headquarters in Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery, and Kalpetta as a part of it.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has also announced its hartal in the district on the same day, highlighting the Centre’s neglect of landslide survivors.