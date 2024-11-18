 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alleged delay in providing landslide relief-UDF, LDF hartal today in Wayanad

Published - November 18, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) in protest against the alleged delay by the Central government in providing special assistance to Kerala for the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in the district.

In a statement, the UDF district committee said that the hartal also aims at condemning the Centre’s failure to categorise the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides as a national disaster, as well as the State government’s purported delay in offering necessary aid to the affected residents.

However, essential services, including media operations, dairy supply, and healthcare services, will remain exempt from the hartal. Marches will be taken out at 10 a.m. at Assembly constituency headquarters in Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery, and Kalpetta as a part of it.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has also announced its hartal in the district on the same day, highlighting the Centre’s neglect of landslide survivors.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.