Alleged custodial torture: brothers to move court

KOLLAM Vignesh, one of the victims of the Kilikolloor custodial torture case, said here on Friday that they would approach court after a CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Friday.

The video released by the police shows police officer Prakash Chandran slapping his brother Vishnu, leading to a brawl inside the police station. It also shows Vishnu defending himself when attacked and both of them falling down. Vishnu said the visuals prove that they were framed and unlike the police version it was not his brother who first attacked police personnel.

“It’s an attempt to save all other persons involved in the case. In this video only Prakash Chandran is seen beating my brother and the police should release the entire footage,” he said.

Station House Officer Vinod K, Sub-Inspector Aneesh KP, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash Chandran and Civil Police Officer Manikantan Pillai were placed under suspension on Thursday for torturing the siblings.

The alleged custodial torture took place on August 26 and both brothers were booked for attacking police personnel and remanded. According to Vignesh, he was summoned to the Kilikollur police station by Mr. Manikantan Pillai in connection with a drug case. He said he was asked to stand bail surety for a person accused in a MDMA case, which he refused. Later Vignesh’s brother Vishnu, who reached the station in search of his brother, had an altercation with Mr. Chandran. Later, both were taken to a room inside the station where the brothers were brutally assaulted.

A complaint filed by the brothers after they were released from the jail had led to an internal inquiry, following which the police officers were transferred. “The video proves it was the ASI who first assaulted my brother and he reacted when slapped twice. We had to spend 12 days in jail without committing any crime,” he said.