Alleged bid to poach Telangana MLAs: Kerala HC restrains arrest of four

The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained the police from arresting till December 5, four people from Kerala who were allegedly involved in an attempt to influence Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs in an alleged bid to topple the Telangana government under ‘Operation Lotus’.

This was after the police informed that the petitioners, who were employed at a private hospital here, were not arraigned as accused in the case so far. The petitioners submitted that they are fearing arrest in the case registered in Telangana.

The allegation is that three people who hailed from outside Kerala and were arrayed as first to third accused in the case conspired with Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader Tushar Vellappalli and a doctor employed at the private hospital in Kochi. One among the four petitioners is a relative of the doctor and others are the staff of the hospital. They had appeared before the camp office of Telangana Police in Kochi, in connection with the probe and were served a notice directing them to appear before the probe team in Hyderabad. The petitioners are not connected with the case and they are not at all interested in any of the political affairs of the State of Telangana, they submitted in their plea.