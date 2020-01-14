Alleged attack on Muthoot staff by CITU men

Staff of Muthoot Finance Ltd. at its branch at Magattukavala, near Thodupuzha, came under attack allegedly by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) activists on Tuesday morning.

The attack was made when its manager Joy and staff Navin and Chandran were trying to open the branch around 9.30 a.m. As per CCTV images, a gang that came on a motorbike attacked them. The police said that they were examining the CCTV images and action would be taken soon.

The staff were admitted to the Thodupuzha district hospital. Mr. Joy said the branch was closed for a few days after the strike.