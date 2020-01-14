Kerala

Alleged attack on Muthoot staff by CITU men

more-in

Staff of Muthoot Finance Ltd. at its branch at Magattukavala, near Thodupuzha, came under attack allegedly by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) activists on Tuesday morning.

The attack was made when its manager Joy and staff Navin and Chandran were trying to open the branch around 9.30 a.m. As per CCTV images, a gang that came on a motorbike attacked them. The police said that they were examining the CCTV images and action would be taken soon.

The staff were admitted to the Thodupuzha district hospital. Mr. Joy said the branch was closed for a few days after the strike.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/alleged-attack-on-muthoot-staff-by-citu-men/article30569868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY