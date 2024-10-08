Allegations of rape against police officers in Malappuram false, says report

The State police have informed the Kerala High Court that the allegations of rape raised against a few police officers in Malappuram including senior officers V.V. Benny and Sujith Das were false.

Feroz M. Shafeeque, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Malappuram, submitted a report to this effect in the High Court on October 7 (Monday). The court had sought a report from the police on a complaint by a woman who had raised charges of rape against the officers.

The woman had approached the High Court seeking to issue directions to the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the officers and conduct an investigation.

In his report, the ASP noted that the allegations were false, and if an FIR was registered on such a malicious petition, it would discourage the officers from performing their duties sincerely and fearlessly. It would also tarnish the image of the officers, the report said.

The court will consider the report later.

