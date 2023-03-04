ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations of Ramesh Chennithala on Rest Stop project baseless, says OKIHL

March 04, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The project, which is being handled by the OKIHL, aims to set up wayside amenity centres across State for travellers.

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited (OKIHL) have denied the allegations raised by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala that provision of prime land in cities by the government to private individuals for the Rest Stop project could pave the way for corruption.

The project, which is being handled by the OKIHL, aims to set up wayside amenity centres across State for travellers. The OKIHL authorities said in a release that the allegations raised by Mr. Chennithala were baseless and fictional, as the ownership of the land would not be handed over to private individuals. It would be vested with the government itself.

The OKIHL was constituted as per the recommendation of Loka Kerala Sabha to facilitate the rapid transformation of the State by utilising the skills and savings of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) and returned NRKs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body had identified four strategic verticals for development of which the first was the development of wayside amenity centres of international standards along national and State highways of Kerala, the OKIHL authorities said.

Each RestStop centre would be developed on around 5 acres of land abutting highways with about 50,000 sq. ft retail area that would include a food court, restaurants, caravan parking, workshops, fuel stations, ATM, medical clinic, spa-cum-saloon, and toilets. The functioning of the completed project would be managed by the Rest Stop Private limited under the OKIHL.

The project also aimed at providing job opportunities to local people while providing modern amenities to home and international tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US