Allegations of forest officials’ transfer baseless: Minister

Saseendran says no official in IFS cadre promoted

KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the allegations on the recent transfer of top forest officials in the State are baseless.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Saseendran said no officials in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre were promoted during the recent transfer proceedings.

To a query on the transfer of N.T. Sajan, deputy conservator of forest, in full charge of conservator of forests (social forestry), Kollam, who was reportedly facing departmental investigation for his alleged conspiracy against the officers probing the Muttil rosewood tree felling case, Mr. Saseendran said the official was not facing any allegations in south zone and he was yet to be suspended in connections with the allegations.

Mr. Sajan was transferred as deputy conservator of forests in full charge of chief conservator of forest, southern circle, Kollam.

Mr. Saseendran said the transfer was a normal procedure and no posts in the department were considered trivial posts, the Minister said.

D.K. Vinod Kumar, deputy conservator of forest in full charge of chief conservator of forest (CCF), northern circle, Kannur, who had made very crucial findings in the Muttil rosewood felling case was transferred to Kollam as deputy conservator of forest in full charge of conservator of forests (social forestry).

Mr. Vinod Kumar's new post would be below the current post of Mr. Sajan and some IFS officials decided to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the transfers, sources said .

The transfer of IFS officers before completing a minimum period of two years in a post should be decided by the Civil Services Board after hearing the views of the officers but, now the officers have been transferred without any such action, sources said.

R. Keerthi, deputy conservator of forest in full charge of conservator of forest (social forestry), Kozhikode, is transferred and posted as deputy conservator of forest in full charge of chief conservator of forest (CCF), northern circle, Kannur.