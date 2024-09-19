ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations of differences in NCP leadership baseless, says P.C. Chacko

Updated - September 19, 2024 04:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Party as a whole is united and gearing up to face elections to local bodies in Kerala, says NCP national working president P.C. Chacko

The Hindu Bureau

NCP leader P.C. Chacko (file) | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

Allegations of differences among top leaders of Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are baseless and the party as a whole is united and gearing up to face elections to the local bodies in Kerala, said NCP national working president P.C. Chacko here on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

He was speaking at the inauguration of the meeting of block presidents of the party here at Kaloor Renewal Centre. The agenda before the meeting of the block presidents is the upcoming elections to the local bodies, he added.

A communication issued by party secretary B. Jayakumar said that more than 140 block presidents of the party joined the meeting. Mr. Chacko hoisted the party flag to mark the beginning of the meeting.

Mohammed Faizal, who is in-charge of the NCP in Kerala, delivered the keynote address. National working committee member T.P. Peethambaran, working committee member and Kerala Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran and parliamentary party leader Thomas K. Thomas were among those who addressed the meeting.

