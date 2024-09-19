Allegations of differences in NCP leadership baseless, says P.C. Chacko

Allegations of differences among top leaders of Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are baseless and the party as a whole is united and gearing up to face elections to the local bodies in Kerala, said NCP national working president P.C. Chacko here on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the inauguration of the meeting of block presidents of the party here at Kaloor Renewal Centre. The agenda before the meeting of the block presidents is the upcoming elections to the local bodies, he added.

A communication issued by party secretary B. Jayakumar said that more than 140 block presidents of the party joined the meeting. Mr. Chacko hoisted the party flag to mark the beginning of the meeting.

Mohammed Faizal, who is in-charge of the NCP in Kerala, delivered the keynote address. National working committee member T.P. Peethambaran, working committee member and Kerala Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran and parliamentary party leader Thomas K. Thomas were among those who addressed the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.