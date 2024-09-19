GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allegations of differences in NCP leadership baseless, says P.C. Chacko

Party as a whole is united and gearing up to face elections to local bodies in Kerala, says NCP national working president P.C. Chacko

Updated - September 19, 2024 04:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
NCP leader P.C. Chacko (file)

NCP leader P.C. Chacko (file) | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

Allegations of differences among top leaders of Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are baseless and the party as a whole is united and gearing up to face elections to the local bodies in Kerala, said NCP national working president P.C. Chacko here on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

He was speaking at the inauguration of the meeting of block presidents of the party here at Kaloor Renewal Centre. The agenda before the meeting of the block presidents is the upcoming elections to the local bodies, he added.

A communication issued by party secretary B. Jayakumar said that more than 140 block presidents of the party joined the meeting. Mr. Chacko hoisted the party flag to mark the beginning of the meeting.

Mohammed Faizal, who is in-charge of the NCP in Kerala, delivered the keynote address. National working committee member T.P. Peethambaran, working committee member and Kerala Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran and parliamentary party leader Thomas K. Thomas were among those who addressed the meeting.

Published - September 19, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.