Allegations of attack on nuns in U.P. baseless, says Piyush Goyal

He says State police let off accused after inquiry

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lied about an alleged attack on nuns on a train in U.P.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Goyal said the allegations were found to be baseless. When a complaint came up, the U.P. police inquired into it. The passengers were let off after verifying their credentials and the complaint was found to be baseless, he said, when asked about reports that ABVP activists attacked the nuns.

Incidentally, the State unit of the BJP and others had approached the U.P. government seeking an inquiry into the alleged incident.

The Kerala Chief Minister tried to appease the minorities and indulged in vote bank politics over the matter, he said.

On CAA

The BJP did not speak about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kerala as it was not a major issue in the State. It will not hurt anyone in the State, he said.

He accused the State government of pursuing the politics of what he termed as appeasement of minorities and persecuting Hindus.