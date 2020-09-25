Kerala

Allegations can not deter govt. from executing development projects: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that allegations against development projects cannot deter the government from executing such projects.

Speaking after inaugurating the construction work of a flat complex, built under the LIFE Mission project at Cherukunnu near Poothadi in the district through videoconferencing on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the government was trying to provide houses to all homeless families and improve their standard of living.

As many as 1,35,796 beneficiaries were identified for the third phase of the project, the Chief Minister said, adding that 2,26,518 houses had been constructed so far.

The four-storey flat complex at Cherukunnu, to be constructed on a 43.19 acres at a cost of ₹662 lakh, will have 42 apartments with modern facilities.

