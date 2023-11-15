HamberMenu
Allegations against me baseless, says Surendran

The government was trying to tarnish the image of the BJP using the police force but they would not succeed in the attempt, he said

November 15, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has said the allegation that he had paid ₹50 lakh to the tribal leader and chairperson of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party C.K. Janu to ensure her allegiance to the NDA is baseless.

Speaking to media persons here on November 14, after appearing before the investigating officer of the Crime Branch, Mr. Surendran said the allegation was baseless and fabricated. The case had been filed as per a complaint of a Muslim League leader and it was a result of a political conspiracy, Mr. Surendran said.

The government was trying to tarnish the image of the BJP using the police force but they would not succeed in the attempt, he said adding that the police were calling him a second time for questioning after two years.

While the government was facing many allegations, it was trying to escape from them by making fabricated cases against political leaders.

The Crime Branch had summoned him as per a complaint filed by MSF State president P.K. Navas. Mr. Navas alleged in his petition that Mr. Surendran had bribed Ms. Janu on two occasions to contest in the recent Assembly election as the NDA candidate in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment.

