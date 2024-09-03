Allegations against Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi serious, says LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the allegations levelled against P. Sasi, political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, by Independent MLA P.V. Anvar will be examined as they were quite serious.

Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Tuesday, he said Mr. Anvar had highlighted many issues during his recent interactions with the media, which were either based on his own experiences or from his personal inquiries.

Asked if it was proper for an MLA from the ruling front to air them before the media before holding discussions within the LDF, Mr. Ramakrishnan claimed it was left to Mr. Anvar to ponder over.

Mr. Sasi has been accused of overlooking the alleged criminal activities and corrupt deeds of M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), including his reported involvement in gold smuggling. Mr. Vijayan has since ordered an inquiry into the allegations by the State Police Chief.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that Mr. Anvar’s allegations would in no way affect the LDF or the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. “Mr. Anvar has not made any charges against the Home department. He has spoken against some officials. The Chief Minister has said that action will be taken against anyone, irrespective of their seniority. Mr. Vijayan is not at fault. That is why he is able to act tough,” the LDF convener said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan pointed out that just levelling some allegations against someone would not serve any purpose.

“Only an investigation can prove if an offence has been committed or not. When I was part of the State Cabinet between 2016 and 2021, some allegations were thrown at me as well. They were proved to be incorrect later,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan dismissed Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s demand for Mr. Vijayan’s resignation. The CPI(M) leader also praised E.P. Jayarajan, his predecessor, for the services rendered to the party.

