Allegation against Walayar Action Council

Former joint convener of the Walayar Action Council Raymant Antony on Monday criticised the council for resuming its

agitation demanding ouster of two police officers who originally investigated the alleged rape and murder of two minor girls of

Walayar.

Mr. Antony questioned the intentions of the council in continuing the agitation even after the Central Bureau of

Investigation (CBI) had taken over the case.

“We had a genuine cause when we took out protests demanding a CBI investigation. Now that the CBI has taken over the case following our protests, there is no point in continuing the agitation,” said Mr. Antony.