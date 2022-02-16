Allay public’s fears about garbage treatment plants: Minister

Inaugurating AMRUT 2.0, Govindan calls for a scientific approach

Local bodies should go ahead with plans to set up solid waste treatment plants only in places where they are sure of getting it implemented, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V.Govindan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the second phase of the scheme funded jointly by the Union government, at a function to be held at Mascot Hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

He said that the people of the State who gave high priority to personal hygiene did not give the same importance to community-level hygiene and waste management. A scientific approach was required in issues including waste management. In many places, there was strong opposition from the public, whenever waste management projects were taken up. Interventions to change such misconceptions on projects were required. The local bodies should have a proper understanding of the place before taking up a project. They should go ahead with the preliminary steps for implementation only after ensuring that it was feasible in the location, said Mr. Govindan.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy also reiterated the need for creating strong awareness at the grassroot level to change the current situation of people blindly opposing major projects for waste management. He said local bodies should concentrate more on this aspect.

Projects envisaged

Awards were presented to the local bodies which had the best performance in providing water connections under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. As part of AMRUT 2.0, projects for ensuring water connections to all households, solid waste management facilities in the nine cities which are part of the AMRUT project, and revival of waterbodies will be taken up. Under the second phase, the Union government would make a total allocation of ₹1,372 crore, while the State allocation would be between ₹3,600 crore and ₹4,000 crore for various projects.