Allay concerns over NEP, say CBSE school managements

Clarification over age limit for school admission welcomed

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode]

The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association has urged the Centre to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) only after allaying the concerns of stakeholders.

While opening a seminar on the policy here on Thursday, association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan welcomed the Central Board of Secondary School Education’s (CBSE) statement clarifying the confusion over the age limit for Class 1. Parents and school authorities were perplexed after the NEP guidelines said that only those aged 6 could be admitted to Class 1.

In Kerala, those aged above 5 too were being admitted. Later, the CBSE clarified that the admission age need not be 6 and the current system could be continued. Mr. Khan said that this had been a long-pending demand.

Those who attended the seminar said that private and unaided institutions should be given their due while implementing the NEP. There was no need to blindly oppose the policy, they said. The event was organised by the Kozhikode district committee of the association.