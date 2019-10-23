All-women work force to offer farm services in Kollam

The services of an all-women workforce armed with various farm machines will soon be available in all the panchayats of the district.

The green task force trained in mechanised farming will provide a range of services from planting paddy seedlings to weeding and harvesting. Women who have worked minimum 40 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were selected from each panchayat to form the task force.

The equipment required for various farm activities will be provided through the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP).

The 10-member groups have women in the 18-50 age group.

Training

The women were given a three-day preliminary training at Vadakkancherry, Thrissur, followed by special training sessions in various agricultural methods.

Currently members from 40 panchayats coming under the Kottarakara, Mukhathala, Vettikavala, Ithikkara, Oachira, Chavara and Sasthamcotta blocks have completed the training, soures said.

The block panchayats in the district will be divided into south and east federations to implement the programme.

The south federation with Mukhathala block as its base will have panchayats from Sasthamcotta, Oachira, Ithikkara, Chavara and Chittumala blocks. Vettikavala will be the base of east federation, which includes the panchayats from Kottarakara, Pathanapuram, Anchal and Chadayamangalam blocks.

Currently model farms have been set up at Elampalloor, Nedumpana and Thrikkovilvattom panchayats while training in paddy framing has been started at the fallow lands at Pazhangalam and Ummannoor.

Mechanised farming

As part of the initiative, the women will provide various agro services, including paddy farming, vegetable farming, drip irrigation, coconut climbing and well recharging.

Their wages will be collected and distributed through the federations. “Apart from promoting mechanised farming, this also make it possible for the women to work in all fields associated with farming. It also ensures a good income for them.

Very soon vegetable seedling centres will also be started under the federations.” said Sayooja T.K., project director, District Poverty Alleviation Unit.