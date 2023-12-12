ADVERTISEMENT

All-women NCC mega cyclothon reaches Guruvayur 

December 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The all-women NCC cyclothon team at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

An all-women NCC (National Cadet Corps megaz) cyclothon team reached Guruvayur on Tuesday. The all-India mega cyclothon, covering the whole country, has been organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the NCC.

The team with two officers and 14 trained girl cadets was received at Sreekrishna Higher Secondary School by Guruvayur Municipal Chairman M. Krishnadas.

Kerala has maximum non-participation of women in the NCC. The 3,232 -km expedition is fostering the unity and discipline of the NCC, according to Battalion Officiating Commanding Officer Lieutenant Prakash V.V.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event aims at conveying the message of women’s empowerment, the organisers added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US