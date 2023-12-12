HamberMenu
All-women NCC mega cyclothon reaches Guruvayur 

December 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The all-women NCC cyclothon team at Guruvayur on Tuesday.



An all-women NCC (National Cadet Corps megaz) cyclothon team reached Guruvayur on Tuesday. The all-India mega cyclothon, covering the whole country, has been organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the NCC.

The team with two officers and 14 trained girl cadets was received at Sreekrishna Higher Secondary School by Guruvayur Municipal Chairman M. Krishnadas.

Kerala has maximum non-participation of women in the NCC. The 3,232 -km expedition is fostering the unity and discipline of the NCC, according to Battalion Officiating Commanding Officer Lieutenant Prakash V.V.

The event aims at conveying the message of women’s empowerment, the organisers added.

