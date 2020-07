All wards of Karode grama panchayat declared containment zones

Thiruvananthapuram

30 July 2020 07:24 IST

All wards of Karode grama panchayat have been declared containment zones. District Collector Navjot Khosa also declared Pottanchira, Valiyakalunku, Parandode, and Puruthipara in Aryanad; Vemkadambu, Cherunalpazhinji, Perumpazhunji, Kotta kkakam, and Mavilakadavu in Kulathur; and Arikathavar, Kurakadam Mudapuram, and Vaidyantemukku in Kizhuvilam; as containment zones. The list includes K.K. Konam, Palikkal Town, Onnamkallu, Kattuputhusseri, Palikkal, and Kottiyamukku in Pallikkal panchayat; Kandala and Kilikottukonam in Maranalloor; Undapara in Poovachal; Thokkad in Chemmaruthi; Chamavila and Manali in Balaramapuram; and Puzhanad in Ottasekharamangalam.

Extreme caution should be maintained in areas surrounding the wards declared as containment zones, a statement here said.

