All urban local bodies to go digital with K-Smart from April

December 28, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The K-Smart project will be implemented in all urban local bodies from April 1 to make services available digitally to all, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of LIFE-PMAY housing project beneficiaries and distribution of the first instalment of funds at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Wednesday.

He said that with the implementation of the K-Smart project, the public would not have to visit a local body office to access various services. Applications for various certificates can be submitted online. The certificates will be made available online too. With the public not required to visit the offices to get things done, the existing leeway for corrupt practices will also be cut out, he said.

Mr. Rajesh said that the city Corporation’s developmental initiatives are a model for the country. As many as 13,131 houses have been completed, while funds have been allocated to 4,524 beneficiaries.

The State government is forging ahead with developmental activities and welfare measures even in a situation where the Union government has not transferred the revenue deficit grant as well as GST compensation. The Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, a pioneering initiative by the State government, has enabled the creation of 1,70,000 jobs, he said.

The Minister touched upon the issue of public opposition to proposed waste treatment plants in various places. He said that those who are opposed to treatment plants should visit the sewage treatment plants like the one that was set up at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to understand the successful models of waste treatment. Untreated waste is the problem, not treatment plants, he said.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the State government, in addition to the LIFE housing project, is also implementing a separate project to ensure houses for the fishing community.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function.