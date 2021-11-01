All support to students to enhance learning: Minister

KOTTAYAM

‘Learn to make friends in adherence to COVID protocols’

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan here on Monday inaugurated the district-level Pravesanolsavam to welcome students back to schools after a gap of 19 months.

Addressing online the function at Kanakkari Government Higher Secondary - Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mr. Vasavan promised all support from the Government to the students to enhance the learning process. “A new chapter called the post-COVID period has been opened to the students. The students should learn and adapt to the new ways of making friends in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

District panchayat president Nirmala Jimmy presided. Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph delivered online the keynote address. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, inaugurated the renovated reading room in the school.

1,58,683 students

As per official records, the district has 1,58,683 children from classes 1 to 10 in 912 schools, including 308 Government schools. The 134 higher secondary schools, meanwhile, have 22,000 students

As many as 23,000 students have joined various schools this academic year. Of this, 12,501 are enrolled to class 1.

Classes have also begun in schools where relief camps for the landslip victims of Koottickal, Yendayar and Mundakkayam had been functioning. The residents of these camps have been shifted to different locations in view of the reopening.

Renovation

Prior to the reopening, seven schools were renovated at a cost of ₹5 crore, in addition to two schools at a cost of ₹3 crore and eight schools at a cost of ₹1 crore. School buildings and premises, were cleaned up and classrooms were disinfected. Awareness programmes for parents was also conducted under the guidance of teachers.

In view of the pandemic situation, the Health Department has set up a doctor-on-call service in all schools. The schools will also receive the services of doctors and counsellors, besides provision for COVID-19 vaccination and ambulance assistance from health centres.

Officials said that classes were conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the State Government. Students were provided midday meals.