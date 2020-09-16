Kerala

All Supplyco outlets to have toilets: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that all Supplyco outlets without toilet facilities should be provided these at the earliest.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic issued the directions to the Supplyco managing director on a complaint from Supplyco Employees’ Congress president M. Sasidharan Nair.

As many as 242 Supplyco outlets that function from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. do not have toilets for employees, Supplyco said.

It has 1,534 outlets in the State. Majority of the employees in the outlets are women. Though 528 outlets in all do not have toilets, 286 outlets have some such facility in nearby stores, a report submitted by the Supplyco managing director said.

The remaining 242 outlets lack any such facility.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 11:32:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/all-supplyco-outlets-to-have-toilets-shrc/article32624221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story