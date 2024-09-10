All students will take part in Malinyamuktha Keralam campaign: Sivankutty

All school students will take part in the Malinyamuktha Keralam (waste-free Kerala) mass campaign in phases, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the district-level implementing committee of the campaign here on Tuesday.

The Minister said waste management and eradication of waste were part of the curriculum. Schoolchildren in all grades were being taught this. There was a special textbook on waste management for class IX students. The Haritha Vidyalayam, Suchitwa Vidyalayam scheme was aimed at transforming the waste management culture on school campuses, he said.

The Malinyamuktha Keralam was not just a dream, but also an imperative. The State had taken important steps in this direction through novel waste management practices, awareness campaigns, and participation of local populations. However, for the campaign to succeed every citizen should play their role responsibly.

Segregation of waste at source, reducing use of plastics, making organic waste into compost, and supporting enterprises engaged in recycling were small steps that made a huge difference. It was the responsibility of everyone to hand over a healthy State to the next generation, the Minister said.

District panchayat president C. Suresh Kumar presided.

