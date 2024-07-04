All students will get admission by the end of supplementary allotment: Sivankutty

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has reiterated that with the completion of Plus One higher secondary third supplementary allotment, all students who have submitted applications will get admission.

Replying to a question by Eldhose Kunnappillil, MLA, on steps to address the issues related to Plus One admission during question hour in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said two officials had been entrusted with studying the issue of sanctioning additional batches in Malappuram. This was not a commission. The report in this connection would be received by Friday, and necessary steps taken.

Only 222 students who had secured A+ grade in all subjects were still awaiting Plus One admission, the Minister said.

To a query by Roji M. John and Xavier Chittilappilly on ensuring taluk-level admission to students instead of the current practice of admissions by taking districts as a unit, the Minister said a majority of the students got admission to nearby schools. However, students who opted for distant schools in their application would get admission in those institutions. Options should be given on the basis of priority of school or subject combination. Often though, students did not exercise the choice of submitting maximum options.

The Minister claimed that district-level admissions were intended to prevent students from applying to far-off schools. Admissions on taluk-level would create more headache for students. They would need to apply to multiple taluks instead of submitting a single application. There was also the possibility of getting allotment in multiple taluks. This would lead to situation similar to that before the single-window admission process came into existence.

Moreover, factors such as number of schools in a taluk and the situation that led students living in areas near the taluk boundaries to submit applications in various taluks had to be examined. The impact of such moves on the admission process would need to be studied in depth before a decision could be taken in this regard, the Minister said.

To a query by Linto Joseph, MLA, the Minister said the main attraction of the single-window system, which had won many laurels, was that students could apply to unlimited number of schools and subject combinations. One drawback was that those living near district boundaries had to submit more than one application. Nevertheless, the single-window system was effective, transparent, and upheld social justice.

