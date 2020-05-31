All students promised access to e-classes

Thiruvananthapuram

31 May 2020 23:15 IST

Laptops, TVs will be made available where required; councillors’ help will be sought

The government, on Sunday, allayed concerns over students’ access to facilities for classes that will be telecast on Victers Channel and be available online from Monday.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said the KITE Victers Channel would be available on cable networks such as Asianet Digital, Den Network, Kerala Vision, Digi Media, and Siti cable. The channel can also be accessed on two direct-to-home (DTH) service providers Videocon D2H and Dish TV.

The classes were available live on the portal www.victers.kite.kerala. gov.in and on Facebook (facebook.com/victerseduchannel). These would also be available on the Victers YouTube channel youtube.com/itsvicters after transmission. The telecast in the first week would be on a trial basis. The classes would be repeated in the same order from June 8.

The statement said the government order had stressed that no student without access to television, smartphone, or Internet should go without the opportunity to view the classes. Class teachers should get in touch with the children to understand if the facilities were available. If not, head teachers should reach out to Kudumbashree units and parent-teacher associations for arranging the facilities.

Depending on requirement, 1.2 lakh laptops, 7,000 projectors, and 4,545 televisions made available as part of the High-tech School project would be provided in areas that lacked the facilities. Students or parents should not worry if they missed the live telecast or the first few days of classes. They could be shown downloaded content offline at a later stage.

KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath said there was no need for apprehension. Teachers were yet to reach out to all students, especially the new ones in each class. Once their feedback was available, the exact number of students who lacked the facilities could be determined. Then the support of ward members, councillors, other local self-government representatives, Kudumbashree members, or libraries could be sought. If need be, permission to use the facilities in schools would be given.

KITE brought out the timetable for Monday’s classes. The class for each subject would last half an hour.