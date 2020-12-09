All steps in place to prevent bogus voting: SEC

KOCHI

09 December 2020 19:12 IST

Fears of impersonation in final phase of local polls in Kannur, Kasaragod

The State Election Commission (SEC) has informed the Kerala High Court that all measures have been taken to avoid bogus voting and impersonation in the final phase of local body elections in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on December 14.

Election Commission also assured the court that in all the hypersensitive booths in these districts, webcasting facilities would be arranged and the proceedings would be webcast live to the offices of the Election Commission, District Electoral Officer as well as the police authorities.

In other polling booths, the Commission would provide accredited videographers whose services could be made use of by the candidates or their election agent at the expense of the person who makes a request for the same before the District Collector.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commission made the submissions when a petition by Manoj Aniyarath of Pinarayi, Kannur, and other candidates in Kannur and Kasaragod districts came up for hearing. They feared that workers would indulge in threats and violence on the polling day.

Meanwhile, the court directed the Kannur Superintendent of Police to deploy sufficient force for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ward 13 of Pattiam Grama Panchayat, a hypersensitive area in Kannur district.

The SEC informed the court that they had arranged a webcast in the polling Stations 1 and 2 in Ward 13 of the panchayat as they were identified as a hypersensitive area.