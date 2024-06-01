All steps in place for counting of votes in Kerala

All 20 centres in Kerala are ready for the counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said on Saturday. The votes will be counted on June 4, Tuesday.

Mr. Kaul said all steps had been taken to ensure a transparent and secure counting process. Counting would kick off at 8 a.m., beginning with the postal ballots. The votes polled in the electronic voting machines (EVM) would commence half an hour after the counting of postal ballots.

Restricted entry

Only counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro observers, Election Commission of India representatives, observers, government officials on election duty, and candidates and their election agents would be permitted to enter the counting halls. Other than ECI observers, no one would be permitted to use mobile phones inside the counting room.

“Each Assembly constituency will have a separate hall for counting votes, with a maximum of 14 tables in each hall. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a gazetted rank officer, a counting assistant, and a micro observer to ensure the transparency of the counting process,” Mr. Kaul said.

On Tuesday morning, the strongrooms would be opened in the presence of the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates or their election agents, and ECI observers. The electronically transmitted postal ballots and postal ballots would be counted first at the Returning Officer’s table.

How it’s done

The control units of the EVMs will be used for counting. The number of votes polled recorded in Form 17C and the respective control units will be placed on the counting table, Mr. Kaul’s office said in a statement.

The counting supervisor, in the presence of the counting agents, will ensure that the machine is intact before breaking the seal. The results button on each machine will be pressed by the supervisor, and the votes for each candidate will be displayed and recorded in the presence of the agents.

After counting all the voting machines in each round, the ECI observer will randomly select any two machines to verify the recorded count. After verification, the results of that round will be tabulated and announced by the Returning Officer. Once this is over, the next set of voting machines will be brought in for counting.

The VVPAT slips will be verified only after the counting of votes in all EVMs is completed. VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations in each Assembly constituency will be counted. It may take at least one hour to count the slips from one VVPAT machine. The final results will be declared only after this process is over.

Counting centres in Kerala

Mar Ivanios College - Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal constituencies

St. Aloysius HSS, Thangasseri - Kollam

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chenneerkara - Pathanamthitta

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara - Mavelikara

St. Joseph College, St. Joseph HSS - Alappuzha

Government College, Nattakom - Kottayam

Ekalavya Model Residential School, Painavu - Idukki

Cochin University, St. Joseph HSS, Thrikkakara - Ernakulam

UC College, Aluva - Chalakudy

Government Engineering College, Thrissur - Thrissur

Government Victoria College, Palakkad - Alathur and Palakkad

SSM Polytechnic, Thekkummuri - Ponnani

Government College, Munduparambu - Malappuram

JDT Islam Complex, Vellimadukunnu - Kozhikode and Vadakara

WMO College, Muttil - Wayanad

Alphons Senior Higher Secondary School, Korangad - Wayanad

Mar Thoma College, Chungathara - Wayanad

Mar Thoma HSS, Chungathara - Wayanad

Chinmaya Institute of Technology, Govindagiri, Chala - Kannur

Central University, Periya - Kasaragod

