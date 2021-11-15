All steps for medical aid for pilgrims: Minister

PATHANAMTHITTA

Designated medical centres, ambulance units in place

Taking into account the start of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala from Tuesday, special arrangements have been put in place for providing better medical aid for pilgrims, Health Minister Veena George has said.

An official statement on Monday said 15 basic life support (BLS) ambulances, one additional life support (ALS) ambulance and two minibuses were available for the pilgrims, who could also seek medical aid in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts, besides the facilities available across Pathanamthitta.

The designated medical aid centres for the pilgrims are — the Community Health Centre, Erumely, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Ranni Perinad Community Health Centre, Ranni Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Pandalam Valiakoikkal Temple Midway Camp, Adoor District Hospital, Mundakayam Taluk Hospital, Kanjirappally General Hospital, Vandiperiyar Community Health Centre, Kumily Primary Health Centre, Chengannur District Hospital and Pathanamthitta District Hospital.

Aid posts

Special aid posts have been set up at the Chengannur railway station as well as at the Mahadeva temple.

Doctors supported by paramedical staff have been posted on duty at the Nilackal Primary Health Centre, Charalmedu Dispensary, Erumely Community Centre and Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Special teams are in charge of preventing epidemics and conducting mosquito-eradication drives. Health officials will make sure that the water at the Sannidhanam and nearby places is of the required quality. Availability of doxycycline capsules used as preventive medicine for leptospirosis and anti-snake venom had been ensured, the Minister said.

For medical aid, pilgrims can call Disha at 104, 1056, 0471- 2552056/2551056.