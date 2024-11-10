All set for Tazhathangadi Boat race on November 16

After a brief period of uncertainty, the banks of the Meenachil River in Kottayam are once again coming alive with the rousing cheers of mighty oarsmen.

On November 16, nine snakeboats will compete for top honours in the Champions Boat League (CBL), while over 15 snakeboats are expected to vie in the historic Tazhathangadi Boat Race. The snakeboats will begin arriving at the venue by November 13, followed by a two-day trial run leading up to the race.

A local committee chaired by the Cooperation Minister has been established to oversee arrangements for the event. The Tourism Department has been tasked with setting up the necessary infrastructure, prize money, and other benefits to participating clubs.

The Irrigation Department is clearing the garbage accumulated along the boating track and beneath bridges. To maintain security, 230 police officers will be on duty, supported by patrol teams in four speedboats and two motorboats.

The Minister has instructed the Kottayam District Police Chief to tighten security at the starting and finishing points. ``Small boats will not be permitted on the track, and any obstructions will be dealt with strictly’‘, informed the Minister.

District Collector John V. Samuel has directed the Kottayam Municipal Corporation and Tiruvarppu panchayat to remove any trees and bushes encroaching into the river from the banks.

The Kottayam West Club, responsible for organizing the smaller boat competition, has already received 15 registrations. Registration will close on November 12.

The race will commence on November 16 at 2 p.m, preceded by a mass drill of chundan vallams (snake boats) and various cultural events.

Dating back to 1885, the Tazhathangadi Boat Race is one of Kerala’s oldest events. Although suspended for several years, it was revived in 1997 by the Kottayam West Club. The race this year, meanwhile, was delayed by over a month due to uncertainty over CBL following the Wayanad landslides on July 30.