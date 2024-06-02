ADVERTISEMENT

All set for school reopening in Alappuzha

Published - June 02, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers of Government Upper Primary School, Aryad in Alappuzha making arrangements for ‘pravesanolsavam on Sunday. Schools in the district will reopen on Monday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

All arrangements are in place for the reopening of schools in Alappuzha on Monday. The Education department will organise district-level ‘pravesanolsavam’, to welcome newcomers to schools, at Panchayat High School Pathiyoor near Kayamkulam. It will be inaugurated by U. Prathibha, MLA. The ‘pravesanolsavam’ will also be held in all schools in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese last week reviewed the arrangements. Officials said that 1,23,117 students would pursue education in 756 government and aided schools in the district in the 2024-25 academic year. “Distribution of books has been completed. School uniform distribution is in the final stage. Inspection of school buildings and fitness check of school vehicles have been completed. Trees that pose a threat to students in school compounds have been axed,” said an official.

To prevent drug abuse among students, the anti-narcotic squads will tighten up surveillance and conduct regular checks in shops near educational institutions.

