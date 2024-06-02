All set for ‘Pravesanolsavam’ in Kozhikode district

Schools in Kozhikode district are all set to welcome students as a new academic year begins on Monday after two months of vacation.

All arrangements are being made for ‘Pravesanolsavam’, the event to welcome students to the institutions. Primary schools are all decked up with a new coat of paint on their buildings and cartoon characters adorning their walls. Cleaning of the premises was taken up a few days ago. The district office of the Suchitwa Mission has directed local bodies to ensure hygiene around schools. The authorities have been told to ensure that the school wells are chlorinated. There should be no waterlogging around schools and if there are any issues with waste disposal mechanisms or toilets, the teachers need to inform the Mission.

The district-level event to mark ‘Pravesanolsavam’ will be held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Cheruvannur, near Kozhikode city. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the event at 9.30 a.m.

