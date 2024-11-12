All set for polling in Chelakkara on Wednesday

After a month-long high-voltage electioneering, it was a day of silent campaigning on Tuesday at Chelakkara. From early morning, candidates went door-to-door, personally asking for votes. They visited prominent citizens and made sure their supporters were motivated to vote.

The election materials for the Chelakkara constituency were distributed from the Cheruthuruthy school, and specially equipped vehicles with GPS tracking were used to transport election staff and materials to polling booths. The police and sector officers accompanied the distribution to ensure security. Tight security measures were in place at the distribution centre.

There are 180 polling booths in the constituency, with 236 voting machines, including reserves, arranged for the election. There are a total of 2,13,103 voters in the constituency, including 1,01,903 male, 1,11,197 women, and three transgender voters. Among them, 10,143 are new voters added after the last Lok Sabha election.

There are six candidates in the fray for the byelection. They are U.R. Pradeep (LDF); Ramya Haridas (UDF); K. Balakrishnan (NDA); K.B. Lindesh (Independent); N.K. Sudheer (Independent), and Haridasan (Independent).

A total of 1,375 voters in the constituency have already cast their ballots. Among them are 925 voters over the age of 85, and over 450 voters with disabilities. These voters have used the home voting system to cast their votes. The completed ballots are at present secured at the Wadakkanchery treasury.

There are 14 polling booths identified as problematic in the constituency and micro-observers have been assigned to these booths.

Measures such as webcasting, videography, and police security will be ensured. A total of 864 polling officials, including reserves, have been deployed in the constituency.

Over 600 police officers from the Kerala Police, under the leadership of the Thrissur City District Police Chief, along with a company of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, have been deployed for election duties.

In areas with high-risk polling booths, four CAPF officers will be stationed, while two police officers will be deployed at other booths. For the counting centre at the Government Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, special security arrangements have been made.

Model polling stations

Polling stations 36, 56, 114, 144, and 172 have been designated as model polling stations. To ensure voter comfort in the heat, shade tents will be set up at these stations. Clear signages will be placed to guide voters on the location of polling booths. All stations will fully adhere to the green protocol.

