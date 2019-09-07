All set for Onam fete in Thrissur

Breaking the lull caused by the floods, Thrissur is gearing up for celebrating Onam. Tiger dens are active. Kummatti preparations are also nearing completion.

Rush started in the Onam markets as almost all schools and colleges closed for Onam vacation. Masks of tigers in various colours are on sale. There is huge demand for Kummatti faces too.

Tiger masks are available at a price of ₹5 to ₹600. They are available in plastic, fibre and rubber. Tiger costumes are available in the range from ₹350 to ₹1,500. Along with them other characters of Kummatti kali such as Hanuman, Vishnu, Sivan and Ganapati are also being sold like hot cakes. In addition to Chinese goods, these items are coming from Mumbai and Chennai too. Street vendors also have brisk business..

Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen has called for the people to avoid plastics for Onam celebrations. People should bring cloth bags while coming for buying goods. Otherwise shops should sell the cloth bags at low price, he noted. He called for maintaining Green Protocol for Onam celebrations.

Five-day Onam celebrations in the district-level will begin on September 9 at Thekkinkadu maidan. There will be celebrations in other tourist centres in the district too.

Meanwhile the police have arranged fool-proof security arrangements for Onam celebrations . Vehicle checking will be held from Tuesday to Saturday, the Pulikkali day.

Around 800-strong additional police force has been deployed in the city.

The police will take stringent action against people who conduct Onam celebrations in public places and streets without permission. Special security will be provided for women and children.

Heavy punishment

Drunk driving will invite heavy punishment. The police have tightened security at railway stations, bus stands and other main centres.