All set for Navakerala Sadas in Kollam

December 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

Navakerala Sadas, the public outreach programme of the State government, will begin in Kollam on Monday.

The Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district during the next three days. While there will be morning meetings with select persons from various fields, a Cabinet meeting will be held on the third day. On Monday, the programme will officially kick off with a morning meeting at Kottarakara Jubilee Mandiram followed by a press meet. The first session of the Navakerala Sadas will be held at the Pathanapuram NSS ground from 11 a.m. and from there the Ministers will travel to the Punalur and Kottarakara constituencies. Punalur Municipal Stadium and Kottarakkara Jubilee Mandiram will be the venues while the last meeting on the first day will be at the old cashew factory near Chakkuvalli Devaswom Board School in the Kunnathur constituency. On the second day of Kollam tour, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet will meet select guests at Kollam Beach Hotel and the first session of the programme will be held at the Karunagapally H and J Mall ground from 11 a.m. This will be followed by sessions at the Chavara KMML ground at 3 p.m. and Kundara Ceramics Ground at 4 p.m. The last session of the second day will be held at the Asramam Prashanthi Gardens grounds from 6 p.m. After the Cabinet meeting on December 20, the first session will begin from 11 a.m. at the Cantonment maidan. The sessions for the Chadayamangalam and Chathannur constituencies will be held at 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. The district administration has arranged elaborate facilities for the public to file complaints. While special counters have been set up for differently abled persons to submit petitions, steps have been taken to ensure essential services such as Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Health. Kollam, the land of traditional industries, has also come up with a special display in connection with the State-wide outreach programme. A 30-ft portrait of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created by artist Davinci Suresh using cashews has been exhibited on the Kollam beach. The environment-friendly work was completed using raw and processed cashews worth ₹2 lakh sponsored by the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC), Capex and Cashew Board among others.

