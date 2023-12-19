ADVERTISEMENT

All set for Navakerala Sadas in capital district

December 19, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

First Sadas will be held in Varkala Assembly constituency at 6 p.m. on December 20

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas will begin in the district on Wednesday.

The Assembly constituency-level programmes by the Chief Minister and other Ministers in the district as part of the Navakerala Sadas will kick-off with a visit to Varkala. The Sivagiri Madhom auditorium at the pilgrimage centre will host the Navakerala Sadas at 6 p.m.

Arrangements for the programme have been completed in the constituency. Twenty-three counters have been established near the venue for the public to submit petitions. Special counters will function to receive petitions from women, differently abled, and the elderly.

Petitions will be received from 3 p.m. Cultural programmes too will be held as part of Navakerala Sadas.

On Thursday, the district’s first Sadas morning meet will be held at Pooja convention centre, Mamom, Attingal. The Chief Minister will interact with an invited group of persons at 9 a.m. The Navakrala Sadas will be held at Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram, and Nedumangad constituencies on the day.

The Sadas will be held at Aruvikkara, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara, and Parassala constituencies on Friday. The morning meeting will be held at Kalidasa convention centre, Thoongampara, Kattakada that day.

On Saturday, the Navakerala Sadas will be held at Kovalam, Nemom, Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu, and Thiruvananthapuram. The morning meeting on the day will be held at RDR convention centre, Edapazhanji, here.

A joint Sadas of Vattiyurkavu and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies at Central Polytechnic College, Vattiyurkavu, at 6 p.m. will bring the curtain down on the Statewide exercise.

