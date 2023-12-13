All set for Navakerala Sadas in Alappuzha

December 13, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

:

All arrangements are in place for Navakerala Sadas in Alappuzha. The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit nine Assembly constituencies in the district over three days.

The Chief Minister and other Ministers will enter the district at Thavanakadavu from Vaikom on a jhankar on Thursday afternoon.

The first Assembly constituency-level programme in the district as part of the Navakerala Sadas will be held in Aroor at Arayankavu Temple ground at 4.30 p.m. It will be followed by the event in Cherthala constituency, which will be held at St. Michael’s College ground, Cherthala at 6 p.m.

The second day of the tour will begin with the Chief Minister attending a meeting with 300 select people from different walks of life at Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha on Friday at 9 a.m. The Sadas for the Alappuzha constituency will be held at SDV School ground at 11 a.m. The event for Ambalappuzha constituency will be held at Kappakkada ground in Punnapra South panchayat at 3 p.m. followed by Kuttanad constituency Sadas on a ground near Indian Oil pump at Nedumudi at 4.30 p.m. The event for Haripad constituency will be held at Government Boys High School, Haripad, at 6 p.m.

On December 16, the Chief Minister will have a morning meeting with select people at Thamarasseril Convention Centre, Kayamkulam. The Sadas for Kayamkulam constituency will be held at Elmex ground, Kayamkulam at 11 a.m. It will be followed by events for Mavelikara and Chengannur constituencies at Government Boys Vocation Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara, and Christian College ground, Chengannur, at 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. respectively.

Officials said that complaints from the public would be received three hours before each Sadas. Separate counters will be opened for women, differently-abled and senior citizens at the venues for receiving complaints.