All set for elections in Thrissur today

3,331 polling stations in district, webcasting in 54 centres

Amidst the COVID-19 restrictions, voters in Thrissur district will cast their votes on Thursday. As the election is being held under the shadow of the pandemic, it has lots of differences in campaigning as well as conduct.

People coming to cast their votes should carry a pen and identity card and wear masks. People should strictly maintain the COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing is a must at the polling stations.

Only three persons will be allowed at a time inside the polling booth. COVID-9 patients can vote at the end of the election day. Polling officials will wear protective gear at that time.

There are 3,331 polling stations in the district. There are 211 booths in the Thrissur Corporation. The number of booths in seven municipalities are: Chalakudy 37, Irinjalakuda 43, Kodungalloor 46, Chavakkad 32, Guruvayur 58, Kunnamkulam 38, and Wadakkanchery 42. There are 2,824 booths in 86 grama panchayats.

There are 26,91,016 voters in Thrissur district. As many as 20,78,408 voters are in grama panchayats. The seven municipalities together have 3,47,425 voters and the Corporation has 2,65,183 voters.

There are webcasting facilities in 54 centres in the district. The webcasting control room will function in the collectorate. Webcasting facility has been set up in select booths listed as problematic.