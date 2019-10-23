All set for counting of votes tomorrow

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for the by-elections on Thursday, October 24.

The counting will be held at Government High School, Paivalike Nagar (Manjeswaram constituency), Maharaja’s College (Ernakulam), NSS College, Cherthala (Aroor), Amrita Vocational Higher Secondary School, Eliyarackal (Konni), and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom (Vattiyurkavu). The exercise will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8 a.m.

The VVPAT machines of five polling stations, randomly selected by a draw of lots, will be counted in each constituency at the end of the final round of vote counting. The final declaration of results were likely to be made around 1 p.m.

In a first, a VVPAT counting booth (VCB) will be established in each counting centre in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Videographed

The counting will be videographed in the booths.

All strong rooms have come under a double-lock system and round-the-clock security with personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) guarding the premises. Mr. Meena also added that counting officials would undertake intensive training on Wednesday to avoid any technical delay in the exercise similar to the one that occurred during the counting of votes for the Pala byelections.